Little Rock-based pizza chain expands into Texas

A U.S. Pizza has opened at 4206 Gibson Lane, Texarkana, Texas, under a franchise agreement with the Little Rock-based mini-chain.

Hours are 10:30-10 p.m. daily. The phone number is (903) 255-7723.

U.S. Pizza has 10 corporate-owned restaurants, four in Little Rock (Heights, Hillcrest, Rodney Parham, Fair Park near the University of Arkansas at Little Rock), two in North Little Rock (McCain and Levy) and in Maumelle, Sherwood, Bryant and Fayetteville.

Restaurants operate under license in Conway, Cabot and Newport and two more under franchise, in Batesville and Jonesboro. Visit uspizzaco.net.