Little Rock police investigating city's 13th homicide of 2018

One person was fatally shot Thursday night in Little Rock, police said.

The victim was discovered in a parking lot off Mabelvale Pike that was known to be “a common hangout area” where law enforcement knew of no previous trouble, a Little Rock police spokesman said.

Lt. Michael Ford said officers responding to a shooting that just occurred at 8:26 p.m. at 5301 Mabelevale Pike arrived to find a black male suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was treated at the scene by rescue and ambulance personnel before he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

One witness was taken to the department’s 12th Street substation to be interviewed, Ford said.

Crime scene tape blocked Mabelvale Pike in both directions while detectives and crime scene personnel combed the area. The parking lot in which the victim was found appeared to be part of the site of a former restaurant. It is next to a small strip shopping center that includes the Solid Rock Baptist Church and a Pentecostal church.

Because the parking lot was a hangout area, police believe the “individuals knew each other and there’s no threat to the public,” Ford said.

The homicide is the city’s 13th of the year.