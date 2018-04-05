Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, April 05, 2018, 5:21 p.m.

Woman wins $100,000 off lottery ticket bought at west Little Rock Kroger

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 3:16 p.m.


A Little Rock woman has won $100,000 from a $5 scratch-off ticket, lottery officials said Thursday.

Sharon "Dee" Banks bought the ticket at the Kroger store located at 14000 Cantrell Road, according to a Facebook post from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

Banks was playing the Multiplier Money game, the lottery said.

