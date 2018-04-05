Home / Latest News /
Woman wins $100,000 off lottery ticket bought at west Little Rock Kroger
This article was published today at 3:16 p.m.
A Little Rock woman has won $100,000 from a $5 scratch-off ticket, lottery officials said Thursday.
Sharon "Dee" Banks bought the ticket at the Kroger store located at 14000 Cantrell Road, according to a Facebook post from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.
Banks was playing the Multiplier Money game, the lottery said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Woman wins $100,000 off lottery ticket bought at west Little Rock Kroger
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.