Everything Chad Morris said previewing Arkansas' spring game

Follow along for updates as Chad Morris previews Arkansas' spring football game in Little Rock on Saturday:

Chad Morris

-"I'm excited about taking this team down to Little Rock." We've had huge turnouts of former players coming back. Arkansas has a big alumni event coming up and Morris is looking forward to meeting more people around the program.

-Tuesday's practice may not have been the team's best practice, Morris said.

-A lot of recruits are going to be at the game on Saturday. Coaches can not be in contact with them, though. "While it is just a spring game, it's an opportunity for us to get better."

-Spring focus has been to get these guys to be "one-play warriors. It doesn't matter what just happened, it's the play in front of us. You can't let something that just happened roll into the next play."

-Offensively, Morris said Arkansas will play fast. It will be very vanilla, but he said he's going to try to set a record for plays run. Defensively, reigns will be taken off of them and guys will be very physical. Defense will be limited in some ways, as will the offense. Special teams will be limited, but there will a few live kicks. Morris said he needs some good video to carry into the summer. Morris said the punter will have pressure.

-"Who's going to show up? I want to see the energy and the effort" on Saturday.

-Morris said he is eager to meet his current players' families. He'll meet with them and they will finally meet his family.

-Morris wants to see who will separate themselves. While it is a spring game, "it's the most important spring game we can have."

-Scoring format: 1s on 1s, some guys will be limited moreso in the second half to try to create some depth and challenge younger guys. Touchdowns are 6 points, 4-down stop is 3 points, 3-and-out 3 points, blocked kick 2, sack and TFL 1 point. "I don't know who's keeping score, but I know I won't be keeping score. It's really about getting better every day."

-On the center competition: Dylan Hays has done a good job there and Ty Clary is another guy. Shane Clenin has played at center and he's been at guard some, too. We have 3 freshmen coming in in June. "We have to keep building that position, and we're moving guys around constantly."

-Sosa Agim will not be at the scrimmage. He lost a family member recently. Austin Capps will travel but will not play. Morris said he was excited about him adding depth. He's taken plenty of mental reps on the sideline.

-Morris on War Memorial Stadium: I've been there a couple of times. Excited to take the team to another venue and go in there and be a part of connecting the fan base all across the state. It's a chance for a lot of these guys' families to see them for the first time.

-Offense will be wearing white on the visitors sideline, defense will be in red on the home sideline.