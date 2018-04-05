Martinez strikes out 10, Cards shut out Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- Carlos Martinez pitched into the ninth inning and struck out 10, Yadier Molina homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the error-prone Milwaukee Brewers 6-0 on Wednesday night.

Leadoff batter Dexter Fowler scored twice in the first three innings for the Cardinals, who beat their National League Central rivals a night after losing on a game-ending home run by Ryan Braun. St. Louis took two of three in the series.

A 4-0 lead after four innings was more than enough cushion for the hard-throwing Martinez (1-1). The two-time All-Star rebounded from a rough opening-day start last week against the New York Mets by cruising through the Brewers' dangerous lineup at hitter-friendly Miller Park.

Martinez allowed four hits and two walks. He retired 16 consecutive before Domingo Santana laced a one-out single in the seventh. The right-hander's fastball still registered 93 mph in the ninth.

He left with one out after Yairo Munoz, who entered as a defensive replacement at third base, mishandled a sharp grounder by Santana to put runners at first and second.

The Brewers loaded the bases against reliever Sam Tuivailala, but Bud Norris ended the game by getting Manny Pina to hit a soft bouncer in front of the mound for a 1-2-3 double play.

Molina homered to left field in the fourth off Jhoulys Chacin (0-1). The right-hander, who signed as a free agent in the offseason, allowed 7 hits and 6 runs over 5 2/3 innings.

Only three runs were earned because of three Milwaukee errors, including two by second baseman Jonathan Villar. His wayward throw to third trying to get Paul DeJong advancing on an infield single eluded Travis Shaw.

DeJong scored to make it a six-run lead.

BRAVES 7, NATIONALS 1 Mike Foltynewicz outpitched Max Scherzer, Preston Tucker hit a three-run homer and Atlanta beat visiting Washington. Foltynewicz (1-0) allowed 4 hits, 1 run and 2 walks and had 8 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Scherzer (1-1) gave up 6 hits, 2 walks and 5 runs -- 2 earned -- in 5 innings. The three-time Cy Young Award winner struck out seven.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, DODGERS 0 Patrick Corbin shut out Los Angeles on one hit over 7 1/3 innings, striking out a career-high 12 in host Arizona's victory. The Diamondbacks swept the three-game series and won their ninth consecutive regular-season game against the Dodgers, going back to a pair of three-game series sweeps last season.

METS 4, PHILLIES 2 Yoenis Cespedes homered, Amed Rosario hit a two-run triple and New York's bullpen faced the minimum batters over five scoreless innings against visiting Philadelphia.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 3, ORIOLES 2 Josh Reddick had three hits, and Alex Bregman's tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning lifted host Houston past Baltimore for a three-game sweep. Houston starter Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) allowed 5 hits and 2 runs -- 1 earned -- with 4 walks in 5 innings. Brad Peacock (1-0) allowed two hits in three scoreless innings.

ANGELS 3, INDIANS 2, 13 INNINGS Zack Cozart hit a game-winning home run in the 13th inning to lead host Los Angeles past Cleveland. Shohei Ohtani hit his second home run in two games at Angel Stadium in the fifth inning, connecting for a tying two-run home run off AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber. Neither team scored again after Ohtani's blast until Cozart, the Angels' new infielder, connected for his first career game-winning home run against Zach McAllister (0-1).

YANKEES 7, RAYS 2 Giancarlo Stanton hit his first Yankee Stadium home run in pinstripes, an emphatic go-ahead drive in the first inning to help host New York complete a two-game sweep over Tampa Bay. Stanton turned on a high slider from Blake Snell (0-1), driving the ball 458 feet to left field for a two-run home run. Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez also hit two-run home runs for the Yankees. Luis Severino (2-0) allowed 2 runs and 5 hits with 7 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings, the longest outing by a New York starter this year.

WHITE SOX 4, BLUE JAYS 3 Matt Davidson hit his fourth home run of the season, Jose Abreu added a tiebreaking solo shot in the eighth inning and visiting Chicago snapped Toronto's four-game winning streak.

INTERLEAGUE

TWINS 7, PIRATES 3 Brian Dozier homered for the third consecutive game, Miguel Sano drove in two runs and visiting Minnesota handed Pittsburgh its first loss of the season.

GIANTS 10, MARINERS 1 Pablo Sandoval splashed a three-run home run into McCovey Cove while making a rare start, Johnny Cueto earned his first victory of the season and host San Francisco jumped all over Seattle ace Felix Hernandez.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INTERLEAGUE

