MOTOR SPORTS: Bad Boy 98 cancelled

Inclement weather and freezing temperatures predicted for this weekend forced the cancellation Bad Boy 98 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event scheduled for Friday night and Saturday at Batesville Motor Speedway at Locust Grove. The event will not be rescheduled.

“With the forecast for the weekend, we feel that it is best to make the decision early for the benefit of our racers and our fans,” BMS promoter Mooney Starr said.

The series is slated to return to the track Aug. 16-18 for the 26th annual Comp Cams Topless 100, which will pay $5,000 to win for the two preliminary features and $40,000 to win for the Saturday night main event.