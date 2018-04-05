• TV's Wonder Woman now has a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. Actress Lynda Carter received the honor Tuesday. The 65-year-old said the television series gave birth to her career as a superhero and feminist icon. The show ran from 1975 to 1979. Patty Jenkins, who directed the 2017 Wonder Woman movie, spoke at the ceremony. Jenkins said Carter's portrayal of Wonder Woman made her believe she could have whatever she wanted and be "unashamed to want it." The movie Wonder Woman star, Gal Gadot, tweeted thanks to Carter for her "loving kindness shared by the sisterhood of women of wonder."

• Actor Robert Downey Jr. is joining the directors of Avengers: Infinity War in calling for fans to maintain secrecy. The star tweeted "no spoilers please." He signed it with #ThanosDemandsYour Silence. Thanos is the fictional Marvel Comics villain who will be portrayed by Josh Brolin in the movie. Downey plays Iron Man. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo went on Twitter to tell fans they would screen a limited amount of footage prior to the film's release on April 27. They say "only a handful of people know the film's true plot." They asked fans to maintain the same level of secrecy.

• Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says "depression never discriminates." In an interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Express, the actor talked about his struggles with depression and his mother's suicide attempt after they were evicted. The 45-year-old says his mother got out of her car on Interstate 65 in Nashville, Tenn., and walked toward oncoming traffic. He says he grabbed her and pulled her to the shoulder. He says his mother has no recollection of it. Johnson reveals he went through his own dark period when injuries ended his dream of becoming a professional football player. Years before he became one of the world's wealthiest actors, Johnson was beset by injuries and was let go from the Canadian Football League. Soon after, his girlfriend broke up with him. "That was my absolute worst time," he said. He eventually turned to the wrestling ring and began acting in 2000. Johnson says he and his mother have healed, "but we've always got to do our best to pay attention when other people are in pain."

A Section on 04/05/2018