Nearly 13 years after discovery in Arkansas, new species of crayfish officially recognized

A new species of crayfish found in Arkansas has been officially recognized and named for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission employee who discovered it, the agency said Wednesday.

In 2005, Brian Wagner and Kelly Irwin, two biologists with the commission, were diving and catching hellbender salamanders in the Eleven Point River in north Arkansas when Wagner saw an unusual-looking crayfish, according to a news release from the agency.

Crayfish, also called crawdads, are freshwater crustaceans resembling small lobsters. Arkansas is home to about 60 different species, according to the commission.

Nearly 13 years later, national researchers published a paper revealing that the crayfish Wagner stumbled upon was a previously unknown species, the release states. The paper's authors assigned the creature with the Latin name Faxonius wagneri, a surprise to Wagner, the agency said. Its common name is the Eleven Point River crayfish. The crustaceans are 3 inches long and don’t make the "mud chimneys" many associate with crayfish, according to Wagner.

The publication also recognized another crayfish discovered by a Missouri biologist, according to the release. Both crayfish were previously thought to be hybrids rather than their own species, scientists said. Wagner reportedly also participated in studying the second species, the Spring River crayfish.

"I'm excited to see two new species of crayfish I helped discover be officially recognized, but what a surprise to see that they had named one after me!" Wagner said in the release.