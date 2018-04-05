Newly offered running back talks Arkansas interest

Running back Deion Hankins received a scholarship offer from the Arkansas Razorbacks on March 14 and he was on Recruiting Thursday to discuss the offer and plans to visit.

Hankins, 6-0, 210, 4.4 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of El Paso Parkland High School in Texas also has scholarship offers from Oklahoma State, Utah, Texas Tech, San Diego State and others. He said his wardrobe on a recent Sunday was given a thumbs up by associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor.

He has rushed for more than 2,000 yards the past two seasons. He had 354 carries for 2,812 yards and 23 touchdowns as a sophomore and rushed for 2,066 yards and 24 touchdowns on 246 rushes this past season and has accumulated 5,224 rushing yards in three seasons.

His grandfather Calvin West lives in Little Rock.