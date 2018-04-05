Home / Latest News /
Suspect in west Little Rock thefts arrested on Pulaski Acadamy campus, school president says
This article was published today at 11:28 a.m.
Pulaski Academy in Little Rock says no one was in danger during the arrest of a theft suspect on campus around drop-off time Thursday morning.
“The young man was not armed, and there was no threat to our campus at any time,” President and Head of School Matt Walsh said in a statement.
The suspect, who reportedly was linked to “a number of thefts in west Little Rock,” had been told not to return to the property, Walsh said.
The arrestee was not named in the school’s statement.
Additional information was not immediately available from a Little Rock Police Department spokesman.
