PHOTOS: Magic Springs adds 13-story tower drop ride for 40th anniversary season

Magic Springs Theme & Water Park has added its first new thrill ride in 10 years, a 13-story tower drop ride called Brain Drain.

The park in Hot Springs opens for its 40th anniversary season on Saturday, with gates opening to the public at 11 a.m.

Season pass holders will be admitted into the park at 9 a.m. Saturday, two hours early, to be among the first to experience Brain Drain.

Michael Wampler, Magic Springs' director of sales and marketing, said Wednesday that everything is right on track for the big day and "great weather" is expected.

Construction for the ride began in early February and was completed just under two weeks ago, Wampler said. The Brain Drain replaced a smaller, slower tower drop ride within the park.

"It was not our decision (to replace the ride). As many people know, Magic Springs is currently operated by Premiere Parks LLC and the previous management team started selling off rides at the rate of one ride per year for about five years. We don't know why the decision was made to do that but it's brought us the Brain Drain," he said.

