Pizza driver saves 2 people from house fire

SOMERSET, Ky. — A pizza deliveryman's customer service was on fire. Literally.

Donatos Pizza driver Ralph Letner told WDRB-TV in Kentucky that he was delivering a pizza to a mobile home park in Somerset when he saw a home on fire. Letner said he jumped out of his car and raced into the home to shut off the breaker. He found the homeowner and one other person inside.

Homeowner Jesse Decker said Letner is a hero who saved his home and his life.

Letner said his parents raised him to help people in need. He said he wasn't even supposed to be at work, but he had stayed past the end of his shift because it was busy.

Firefighters said an electrical problem caused the fire.