Authorities name man killed in Arkansas apartment fire; 22-year-old faces murder charge in blaze

Police on Thursday identified the man who died in an Arkansas apartment fire that authorities believe was intentionally set last month.

Gillibando Arellano, 48, was found dead after the March 27 blaze partially engulfed the first floor of Polo Run Apartments at 126 Manor Lane in Hot Springs, according to a news release.

Investigators believe Arellano fled a second-floor apartment after the fire started. He then tried to exit the building, which was overcome by smoke and fumes, and collapsed, authorities said.

Police said Rayson Edward Clayton, 22, set a couch in the first-floor common area on fire, causing the blaze that killed Arellano and caused one person to be injured when she jumped from a third-floor window to escape.

Clayton is charged with arson and capital murder, records show. He was being held at the Garland County jail in lieu of $1 million bond as of Thursday afternoon and is scheduled to appear in court May 14.