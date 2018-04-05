Police identify woman killed in month-ago Pulaski County wreck

Arkansas State Police have identified a woman who was killed in a single-vehicle wreck last month in rural Pulaski County.

The wreck occurred about 6 a.m. March 11 as Faith Greenway, 28, of Batesville was riding in a 2005 Chevrolet traveling south on Woodson Lateral Road in the southern part of the county, according to state police.

The vehicle's driver, 31-year-old Shawn Greenway, lost control of the Chevrolet in a curve, causing it to leave the road and hit a tree, state police said.

Faith Greenway was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states, and Shawn Greenway, also a Batesville resident, was listed as injured in the crash.

Travel conditions at the time of the wreck were described as clear and dry.

State police reported Greenway’s death Thursday and did not immediately respond when asked why the report was released weeks after the crash.

At least 95 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.