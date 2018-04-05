Recruiting Thursday: Mataio and Junior Soli recap Arkansas trip

Defensive end Mataio Soli, an Arkansas target, and his father and former Razorback Junior joined Recruiting Thursday to discuss their visit to Fayetteville on Monday.

Soli, 6-3, 227 pounds Douglasville, (Ga.) Douglas County has approximately 30 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Alabama, Florida State, Florida, Oregon, Stanford, Virginia, Vanderbilt and others.

The elder Soli was able to see the Arkansas facilities for the first time in years and he and Mataio were highly impressed. Razorback tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. and defensive ends coach Steve Caldwell are recruiting the younger Soli.

Soli's mother, Karen is from Sparkman and an Arkansas graduate.