Thursday, April 05, 2018, 12:53 p.m.

PHOTO: Red-tailed hawk spotted watching Arkansas highway traffic on agency's camera

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 11:31 a.m.

the-arkansas-department-of-transportation-on-thursday-april-5-2018-posted-this-photo-of-a-red-tailed-hawk-spotted-by-a-traffic-camera-along-us-270-in-hot-springs

PHOTO BY ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

The Arkansas Department of Transportation on Thursday, April 5, 2018, posted this photo of a red-tailed hawk spotted by a traffic camera along U.S. 270 in Hot Springs.

Cameras from the Arkansas Department of Transportation give a bird's-eye view of highway traffic across the state — and sometimes, of birds themselves.

Thursday morning, workers at the agency spotted a red-tailed hawk perched on a sign overlooking U.S. 270 in Hot Springs, in view of one of the cameras.

This is the second time the bird — or a similar one — has shown up in the traffic surveillance, which can be viewed on IDriveArkansas.com, according to department spokesman Danny Straessle.

"It's interesting the other things that come into focus," he said.

The department set up the cameras in August. In addition to finding feathered friends, the cameras have also been used to catch pedestrians who are crossing highways and watch thunderstorms move through the area, Straessle said.

