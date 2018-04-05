Robber takes cash in armed holdup at North Little Rock gas station, police say

Police say a robber took cash in an armed holdup Tuesday at a North Little Rock gas station.

The North Little Rock Police Department responded shortly after 8:50 p.m. that day to a Shell convenience store at 4601 North Hills Blvd. in reference to an aggravated robbery.

A cashier told police that someone entered the store and came to the counter with a bag of chips before lifting his shirt and showing the handle of a black handgun.

The robber then demanded that the worker to put "all the money" in a bag, at which point the employee complied and handed over cash, the report states.

Other customers were said to have been in the gas station at the time, authorities noted.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.