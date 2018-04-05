Heard squealing tires, then shot fired at door, Little Rock man tells police

A shot fired at a man's Little Rock home Wednesday night broke his glass front door, he told police.

About 9 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of South Harrison Street, where the 57-year-old victim said he was sitting on his couch playing video games when he heard a vehicle's tires squealing outside, then one shot, according to a report.

The man realized his home had been shot at and his glass front door was broken, he told police. He said it sounded like the vehicle was heading south on Harrison Street.

Officers found a single shell casing in the road east of South Harrison Street on West Charles Bussey Avenue, according to the report.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.