Home / Latest News /
Style: All hear this
This article was published today at 11:21 a.m.
There’s a beastie in the woods who hunts by sound in John Kransinki’s horror film A Quiet Place, which means the writer-director (and co-star, opposite his real-life wife Emily Blunt) didn’t need to write a lot of dialog for the film. A geriatric couple — Donald Sutherland and Helen Mirren — light out for the territory in a vintage RV in The Leisure Seekers. John Cena and Leslie Mann are among the parents attempted to thwart their daughters’ graduation night plans in the teen comedy Blockers. And the scandal and mysterious events surrounding the tragic drowning of a young woman in the car of a U.S. senator are depicted in Chappaquiddick. And, in New York, they’re getting things warmed up for the Tribeca Film Festival.
And we’re covering it all in Friday’s Style section in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. (We’ve also got Karen Martin’s column on home video.) So pick it up.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: All hear this
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.