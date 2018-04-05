10 THINGS TO DO IN ARKANSAS THIS WEEKEND: Magic Springs, Monster Jam, Springfest and more

1 WHEE!

Saturday is opening day for Magic Springs, East Grand Avenue (U.S. 70) in Hot Springs, and the debut of Brain Drain, the theme park's first new thrill ride in a decade, a 13-story drop tower. Season passes are $64.99; pass holders can get into the park two hours ahead of the official opening. The park is open weekends only, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., through May; starting Memorial Day, it'll open seven days a week until mid-August. Call (501) 624-0100 or visit MagicSprings.com.

2 CRUNCH!

Grave Digger and its unruly companions will crush everything in sight when Monster Jam returns to North Little Rock's Verizon Arena, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Tickets are $13-$72. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

3 WAHOO!

The whole family can have a fun time outside at the third annual Springfest, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday around the First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock's Riverfront Park. The activities lineup includes the Super Retriever Series, bounce houses, Museum of Discovery science shows and a kids construction zone. Admission is free. Call (501) 396-7050 or visit museumofdiscovery.org. See story on Page 4E.

4 WHEW!

Make a run for the finish line as the Junior League of Little Rock presents its Downtown Dash on Saturday at Fourth and Scott streets, Little Rock. The Kids' 1K Fun Run starts at 8 a.m., followed at 8:30 by the 10K and 5K. Superhero costumes are encouraged. Registration is $10 for the 1K, $25 for the 5K, $35 for the 10K in advance, $5 more per race on race day. VIP status, which includes T-shirt, food, drinks and indoor restroom access, is $15. Call (501) 375-5557 or visit jllr.org.

5 HA!

Retired professional golfer turned TV golf analyst turning comedian David Feherty brings his "Live Off Tour," a one-man stand-up show, to Little Rock, 7:30 p.m. today at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. Tickets are $43-$57 plus service charges. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

6 GASP!

The motivations of nine people who assassinated or tried to assassinate presidents of the United States are at the heart of Assassins (music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by John Weidman), 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and April 13-15 and 20-21 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and April 15 and 22 at the Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Tickets are $20, $16 for students. Visit weekendtheater.org. For more information, call (501) 374-3761 or email info@weekendtheater.org.

7 CLAP!

The Melissa Aldana Trio -- Melissa Aldana, tenor saxophone; Pablo Menares, bass; and Jochen Rueckert on drums -- performs at 8 p.m. today at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, part of Oxford American Magazine's 2017-18 Concert Series and its subsidiary Jazz Series. Doors open at 6. Sponsor is the University of Central Arkansas College of Fine Arts & Communication. Tickets are $30-$42. Call (800) 293-5949 or visit Metrotix.com. See Music Scene on Page 5E.

8 BZZZ!

A beekeeping exhibit, plant and seed swaps, children's activities and a visit by owls help celebrate spring at the Spring Garden Fest, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the William F. Laman Public Library, 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock. Admission is free. Call (501) 758-1720 or visit lamanlibrary.org.

9 CLICK!

"Polaroid, Pinholes, Photograms and Processes," an exhibition providing new perspectives on photography, opens today at Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., Little Rock. (There will be a public 2nd Friday Art Night reception, 5:30-8 p.m. April 13.) The collection, up through June 28, features more than 40 photographs by eight members of the Blue-Eyed Knocker Photo Club: Ann Ballard Bryan, Cindy Adams, Darrell Adams, Lynn Frost, Mary Chamberlin, Rachel Worthen, Rita Henry and Vince Griffin. Admission is free. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon Friday and all day Sunday. The Gallery entrance is through the South parking lot. Call (501) 375-2342.

10 CHOO CHOO!

Celebrate the power and history of the train at the annual Railroadiana Show & Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Arkansas Railroad Museum, 1700 Port Road, Pine Bluff. Displays include the Cotton Belt Engine 819 and historic passenger cars, model train layouts and more than 30 vendors. Admission is $5, $2 for children 6-11. Call (870) 535-8819 or visit arkansasrailroadmuseum.org.

Weekend on 04/05/2018