This date in baseball

1913 -- Brooklyn's Ebbets Field hosted its first game, an exhibition. Before a crowd of 25,000, the Dodgers beat the Giants 3-2. Casey Stengel hit a an inside-the-park home run for Brooklyn.

1971 -- In their last opening day, the Washington Senators, behind pitcher Dick Bosman, beat the Oakland A's 8-0 before 45,000 fans at RFK Stadium.

1979 -- Baltimore Manager Earl Weaver got his 1,000th career victory when the Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox.

1983 -- The San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 16-13 in the highest-scoring opening day game in 50 years. Winning pitcher Tim Lollar (Arkansas Razorbacks) also drove in three runs.

1993 -- The expansion Florida Marlins won their first game, 6-3 over the Los Angeles Dodgers, at Joe Robbie Stadium. The new Colorado Rockies lost to the Mets 3-0 in New York.

1998 -- Andy Benes pitched seven strong innings and Matt Williams had three hits and an RBI in to lead Arizona to its first-ever victory, a 3-2 victory over San Francisco. The Diamondbacks (1-5) had the second longest, season-opening losing streak for an expansion team in its first season.

2003 -- Kansas City became the first major league team to start 5-0 after a 100-loss season.

2004 -- Carlos Beltran of Kansas City and Shannon Stewart of Minnesota combined to set a record. For the first time in modern history, two players hit game-winning home runs on the same day. The Royals beat the Chicago White Sox, 9-7, while the Twins overcame the Cleveland Indians, 7-4, in 11 innings. The Royals also were the first team since 1901 to recover from a ninth-inning deficit of four runs on opening day.

2005 -- The Washington Nationals, formerly known as the Montreal Expos, lose their inaugural season opener Philadelphia 8-4.

2006 -- Ivan Rodriguez went 5-for-5 with a single, home run, three doubles and five RBI, leading Detroit to a 14-3 rout over Kansas City.

2009 -- Atlanta's Jordan Schafer becomes the 10th Brave in franchise history and the 99th overall player overall to hit a home run in his first major league at bat. Schafer connected off Philadelphia's Brett Myers in the second inning.

2010 -- Garrett Jones homered in his first two at-bats, pinch-hitter Ryan Church doubled home three runs in Pittsburgh's 11-5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

2010 -- Atlanta's Jason Heyward hit a three-run home run in his first major league at-bat in the Braves' 16-5 rout of the Chicago Cubs.

2012 -- J.P. Arencibia's three-run home run in the 16th inning sent the Toronto Blue Jays to a 7-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians in the longest opening-day game in major league history.

2013 -- Chris Davis extended his hot start with a grand slam and five RBI, and the Baltimore Orioles beat Minnesota 9-5 in their home opener. Davis became the fourth player in major league history to homer in his first four games of the season, joining Willie Mays, Mark McGwire and Nelson Cruz.

Today's birthday: Jorge De La Rosa, 37.

