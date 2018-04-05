Top Texas League Prospects

Name;Age;Pos.;Ht.;Wt.;Team

Fernando Tatis Jr.;19;SS;6-3;185;San Antonio Missions:

Ranked No. 8 in MLB.com's preseason Top 100 prospects, Tatis Jr. is the top prospect in the San Diego Padres' organization. The 19-year-old is the son of Fernando Tatis, who was a third baseman, first baseman and outfielder in 11 seasons for five MLB teams, including the St. Louis Cardinals. Tatis Jr. finished the 2017 season by playing 14 games with the Missions, slashing .255/.281/.327 with 1 home run and 6 RBI.

Cal Quantrill;23;RHP;6-3;208;San Antonio Missions:

Despite undergoing Tommy John surgery three months before the 2016 MLB Draft, Quantrill was drafted by the San Diego Padres with the No. 8 overall pick. He has ascended through five levels within the Padres' farm system in two seasons, and he started eight games (1-5, 4.04 ERA) for the Missions last season. His fastball can reach 97 mph, according to MLB.com, and his low-80s changeup is "among the best in the minors."

Keibert Ruiz;19;C;6-0;200;Tulsa Drillers:

Ruiz, a switch-hitter, is the No. 3-ranked catching prospect according to MLB.com. He slashed .315/.344/.497 for Class High-A Rancho Cucamonga last season with 6 home runs and 27 RBI. Ruiz's .303 caught stealing/stolen bases ratio (10 CS, 33 SB) would have ranked fourth in the California League had Ruiz played half the season with the Los Angeles Dodgers' affiliate.

Mitchell White;23;RHP;6-4;207;Tulsa Drillers:

White has given up less earned runs (24) in his professional career than the total number of games he has started (25) since the Los Angeles Dodgers drafted him in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft. White started seven games for Tulsa last season (1-1, 2.57 ERA) with 10 strikeouts per 9 innings. His 1.071 WHIP would have ranked first in the Texas League had White met the innings pitched requirement.

Yusniel Diaz;21;OF;6-1;195;Tulsa Drillers:

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Diaz away from Cuba's La Serie Nacional for a reported $15.5 million in November of 2015, and the center fielder ascended to Class AA Tulsa by the time he was 20 years old. The Dodgers sent their No. 5 prospect, according to MLB.com, to the Arizona Fall League in October, where Diaz slashed .303/.356/.409 in 17 games against some of the top prospects in baseball. He had 2 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run and 10 RBI.

Foster Griffin;22;LHP;6-3;200;Northwest Arkansas Naturals:

The Kansas City Royals announced in February that Griffin was its Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2017. He made 18 starts for the Naturals last season after being promoted from Class High-A Wilmington, and he went 11-5 with a 3.61 ERA and tied for second in the Texas League in victories. Griffin represented the Royals in the 2017 Futures Game, where he pitched two thirds of an inning with a strikeout. His fastball tops out at 93 mph, according to MLB.com, and he also throws a curveball and changeup.

Andrew Knizner;23;C;6-1;200;Springfield Cardinals:

Knizner began his professional career as a first baseman when the St. Louis Cardinals drafted him in the seventh round of the 2016 MLB Draft, and he has played at catcher and first base since joining the organization. Knizner slashed .324/.371/.462 in 51 games at Springfield last season, when he threw out 50 percent of the baserunners that attempted to steal against him (13 CS, 13 SB). St. Louis sent Knizner to the Arizona Fall League in 2017, where he hit .358/.403/.537 with 3 doubles, 3 home runs and 12 RBI.

Yordan Alvarez;20;OF/1B;6-5;225;Corpus Christi Hooks:

The Houston Astros acquired Alvarez, their No. 4 prospect according to MLB.com, in an Aug. 1, 2016, trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers for veteran right-handed reliever Josh Fields. Alvarez earned a call-up to Class High-A Buies Creek in 2017 after hitting .360/.468/.658 in 32 games at Class A Quad Cities. Alvarez was assigned to Corpus Christi after the Astros sent him to the Arizona Fall League, where he hit .313/.353/.438 in four games with a triple and an RBI.

