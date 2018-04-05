VIDEO: Arkansas man accused of fatally shooting mother of his kids ordered held without bail

BENTONVILLE — A judge Thursday ordered that an Arkansas man accused of killing the mother of his two children be held without bail.

Jose Alonso Torres, 26, was arrested Tuesday on charges of capital murder, endangering the welfare of a minor and aggravated assault.

Torres is accused of shooting and killing Norma Salinas, 24, while she sat in a vehicle. Their daughters were present when Salinas was shot, according to Lt. Paul Pillaro of the Lowell Police Department.

Torres appeared Thursday before Circuit Judge Brad Karren, who ordered Torres be held without bail because of the seriousness of the case, the likelihood of conviction and that Torres is in the country illegally.

The judge appointed Jay Saxton, Benton County's chief public defender, to represent Torres, but only for Thursday's hearing.

The judge ordered that Torres not have any contact with Salinas' family members and no visitation with his and Salinas' daughters.

Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith told the judge that a Lowell police detective informed Torres that he may contact the Mexican consulate about his case since Torres is a citizen of Mexico. Saxton plans to contact the consulate for Torres.

Torres' arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. May 14 in Karren's courtroom.

Salinas, 24, was pronounced dead Tuesday evening at Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was taken to the hospital after police found her shot in a vehicle at a mobile home park at North Bloomington Road and Fullerton Avenue.

