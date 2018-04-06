Home / Latest News /
Subject of manhunt in Arkansas fatally shot by officer, state police say
One person was fatally shot by an officer in north Arkansas on Friday, authorities said.
The individual was the subject of a manhunt in a remote area of Searcy County, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said.
Sadler said he did not know the agency for which the officer worked. He added that state police are investigating the shooting.
