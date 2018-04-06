Subscribe Register Login
Friday, April 06, 2018, 12:20 p.m.

Arkansas festival in which live turkeys tossed out of plane no longer has sponsor

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:48 a.m.

2016-file-photo-a-turkey-is-dropped-from-a-1959-cessna-182b-airplane-during-the-annual-turkey-trot-in-downtown-yellville

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

2016 FILE PHOTO: A turkey is dropped from a 1959 Cessna 182B airplane during the annual Turkey Trot in downtown Yellville.


YELLVILLE — The sponsor of a northern Arkansas festival during which live turkeys are dropped from an airplane says it will no longer promote the event.

The Yellville Chamber of Commerce said Friday that while its goal is to promote local businesses, the Turkey Trot festival has become detrimental to them. It's not yet known whether the event will continue under a different sponsor.

Yellville has held the festival for 72 years, billing the second weekend of October as a homecoming event for the town. The tradition of a "Phantom Pilot" dropping live birds to crowds below began 50 years ago.

Complaints that the turkey drop amounts to animal abuse have grown in recent years. The Federal Aviation Administration has investigated but says it has found no reason to intervene.

