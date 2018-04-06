Home / Latest News /
Arkansas high court rejects state attorney general's request, won't pull prosecutor from opioid suit
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:59 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' highest court has rejected the attorney general's effort to force a prosecutor to withdraw from a lawsuit filed by a coalition of local governments against opioid manufacturers and distributors.
The Arkansas Supreme Court on Friday rejected Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's request to force Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington to withdraw from the lawsuit he filed with dozens of counties and cities last month. Rutledge argued that Ellington, who represents the 2nd Judicial District in northeast Arkansas, didn't have the authority to sue on behalf of the state.
Rutledge has filed a separate lawsuit against three drug manufacturers, accusing them of deceptive marketing that fueled an increase in overdose deaths.
Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas high court rejects state attorney general's request, won't pull prosecutor from opioid suit
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.