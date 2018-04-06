Arkansas school district's superintendent denies allegation of sexual harassment

Fayetteville Superintendent Matthew Wendt denies allegations of sexual harassment made against him by a district employee, according to a Friday statement sent to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The statement emailed from Wendt's attorney, Elizabeth Robben Murray, says the schools chief was informed of the sexual harassment claim through the employee's lawyer March 14.

"Further, since March 14, I have fully cooperated with the school district's general counsel who is conducting the district's investigation into these allegations," Wendt said in the statement. "I have and will continue to make myself available to the school district to answer questions concerning the allegations."

Wendt gave no further comment regarding the complaint.

School Board President Justin Eichmann said Thursday the board retained Susan Keller Kendall, a lawyer from Rogers, to advise it concerning the matter.

"Because the investigation is ongoing, no further information may be released at this time," Kendall wrote in an email.

Attorney Suzanne Clark, who is representing the woman who made the complaint, said her client experienced a hostile work environment and unwanted sexual advances by Wendt.

Clark said Wendt stalked the employee's home and threatened to not give her a raise if she refused to have sex with him.

Wendt has been performing his normal duties as superintendent, according to Chris Lawson, general counsel to the district.