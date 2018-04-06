Arkansas Spring Game: How to watch and listen, forecast and game information

WHERE: War Memorial Stadium (54,120), Little Rock.

WHEN: 1 p.m., Saturday.

WATCH: The game will be televised by SEC Network and streamed on ESPN3.com and the WatchESPN app.

ANNOUNCERS: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (commentary) and Molly McGrath (sideline).

RADIO: Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates, via the Arkansas Razorbacks Gameday app, via the TuneIn app or on ArkansasRazorbacks.com.

TICKETS: Admission is free.

WEATHER: According to the National Weather Service, Saturday’s forecast in Little Rock is rainy, then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon with a high of 51 degrees.

NOTABLE: Arkansas is playing a spring game off campus for the first time since 1989 and in Little Rock for the first time since 1988. This year’s spring game was moved to accommodate ongoing construction to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, but required approval by the Southeastern Conference….McTelvin Agim, Austin Capps, Brandon Martin and Maleek Barkley are not expected to play in the scrimmage, and others may be kept off limits from contact….The format will match the offense against the defense. Offensive scoring will be traditional, while defensive scoring will be based on a number of defensive objectives. Read Harry King’s breakdown of the format here….The scrimmage is not expected to last more than two hours to accommodate TV….This will be Arkansas’ first spring game since 2016. Last year’s spring game was canceled because of torrential rains and reformatted as a televised practice.