Authorities in Arkansas investigating shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured

Authorities in Arkansas are investigating after a shooting left two people dead and one injured early Friday.

Garland County sheriff's deputies responded shortly before 4 a.m. to the 6400 block of Park Avenue after a caller reported hearing shots and someone yelling for help, according to a news release.

Responders located a deceased male and female and an injured male at the location, the release states. All had gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The injured individual was transported to a nearby hospital, according to the release. The two bodies were sent to the state Crime Lab to determine the cause of death, according to the sheriff's office's statement. No names were released.

The investigation is ongoing.