Home / Latest News /
Authorities in Arkansas investigating shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured
This article was published today at 11:51 a.m.
Authorities in Arkansas are investigating after a shooting left two people dead and one injured early Friday.
Garland County sheriff's deputies responded shortly before 4 a.m. to the 6400 block of Park Avenue after a caller reported hearing shots and someone yelling for help, according to a news release.
Responders located a deceased male and female and an injured male at the location, the release states. All had gunshot wounds, authorities said.
The injured individual was transported to a nearby hospital, according to the release. The two bodies were sent to the state Crime Lab to determine the cause of death, according to the sheriff's office's statement. No names were released.
The investigation is ongoing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Authorities in Arkansas investigating shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.