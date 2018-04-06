Body of 48-year-old recovered from Arkansas river

The body of a 48-year-old man was recovered from a Northwest Arkansas river Thursday afternoon.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission spokesman Keith Stephens said Daniel Boren Treger of Bethany, Mo., was canoeing with three others in the Mulberry River just east of Turner Bend when the boat capsized about 2:15 p.m.

The other three were able to swim to safety, Stephens said, but later found Treger face down in the river.

"They pulled his body out of the river, but he did not survive,” the spokesman said. Treger’s life jacket was not zipped up, Stephens added.