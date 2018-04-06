Conforto rocks Strasburg in return from DL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 8, NATIONALS 2

WASHINGTON -- Michael Conforto got exactly what he wanted. So did the New York Mets.

In his first regular-season game since August, Conforto came off the disabled list to hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run off Stephen Strasburg, Yoenis Cespedes also went deep against the Nationals ace, and Jay Bruce tacked on an insurance grand slam, leading the Mets to an 8-2 victory in Washington's home opener Thursday.

When new Mets Manager Mickey Callaway was asked beforehand about throwing Conforto in against one of the NL's premier pitchers instead of giving him a minor league rehab assignment, this was the reply: "He wanted Strasburg."

"As a competitor, you want to go up against the best. They don't get much better than him," said Conforto, a 2017 NL All-Star who had surgery on his left shoulder in September. "If we're starting there, then we should be OK."

Conforto struck out on three pitches leading off the game, then grounded into a double play in the third inning. With two outs in the fifth, he drove a 97 mph pitch out to left. It was originally ruled that the ball remained in the field of play, so Conforto stopped at second; after a replay review, it was changed to a home run.

Bruce's sixth career grand slam, and first home run of 2018, came off Brandon Kintzler in the seventh.

