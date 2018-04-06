Funeral to keep Agim out

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas Razorbacks defensive linemen McTelvin Agim will not be involved in the team's Red-White game Saturday due to the death of a family member.

Coach Chad Morris said Agim, one of seven returning defensive starters for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, will attend a funeral this weekend.

Morris broke the news when asked whether Agim would play tackle or end or both in the game, then added, "If he was, yes, he would play both inside and outside."

Agim is one of several Razorbacks who will be out for Saturday's game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Among the other players known to be held out of the game are defensive tackle Austin Capps, and receivers Brandon Martin and Maleek Barkley.

Players rehabilitating from injuries who are not likely to be involved in tackling in the Red-White game include receivers Koilan Jackson and Kofi Boateng. Senior receiver Jared Cornelius was upgraded to a white jersey for the past two weeks, but it is not clear whether he'll engage in tackling.

QB play

Junior Ty Storey worked with the starting group during the opening portion of Thursday's work. Sophomore Cole Kelley worked with the twos. That duo has been rotating in and out with the top groups most of the spring.

"That battle is actually pretty exciting to see, because Ty's coming along and Cole's doing what he does," receiver La'Michael Pettway said. "So it's pretty fun to watch."

Full gear

The Razorbacks worked in full pads Thursday in practice No. 12 of spring drills. Saturday's Red-White game in Little Rock will mark the 13th workout, and the team will follow up with a couple of lighter practices next week. Coach Chad Morris said those practices largely will consist of putting in place the summer workout plans.

Big boots

Junior kicker Connor Limpert put on a kicking show from long distance early in Thursday's practice. The left-footer from Allen, Texas, converted back-to-back field goals of 55 yards after the first couple of units had move-the-ball work.

Inside move

Chad Morris said redshirt freshman Shane Clenin, who had been working at offensive tackle, got a trial at guard Thursday, as second-team guard Jalen Merrick missed practice to deliver a speech in class.

"Shane's a guy that can play a lot of spots," senior guard Johnny Gibson said. "He got a couple of center reps today because we were a little short from players having class and stuff."

Dylan Hays, who has been the center on the first unit, started practice Thursday but had to leave for class, elevating Ty Clary to the starting group.

Losing it

Guard Johnny Gibson weighed 348 pounds when the team reported for winter conditioning in January.

"Not anymore, thanks to Coach Tru," said Gibson, referencing strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll. "I'm around 327, 328, and I dropped down to as low as 325 on Monday," Gibson said. "I've lost 20 pounds."

Running back Devwah Whaley, also in the interview room Thursday, said he'd dropped "a lot of weight" and is down to about 210 pounds.

"I feel a lot better actually," Whaley said. "I feel a lot leaner and quicker."

Extra points

• Defensive end Randy Ramsey, defensive tackle Briston Guidry and offensive guard Jalen Merrick were not practicing during the first 20 minutes of Thursday's workout.

• Among the former Razorbacks in attendance Thursday were offensive lineman Grant Cook and tight end Jeremy Sprinkle.

