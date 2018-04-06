Juco guard visiting Hogs this weekend

Arkansas Razorbacks basketball Coach Mike Anderson is expected to host junior-college guard Mason Jones for an official visit this weekend.

Jones, 6-5, 202 pounds, of Connors State College in Oklahoma averaged 15.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season as a freshman. He shot 42.9 percent from three-point range, 51.5 percent from the field and 77.4 percent from the free-throw line.

"I'm interested in Arkansas because of the way they play," Jones said. "I love getting up and down the court."

He helped lead the Cowboys to the Elite Eight of the NJCAA National Tournament in March. He's being recruited by Anderson and assistant TJ Cleveland. The communication with the Arkansas coaches has him highly interested.

"Coach Anderson just being real with me and talking to me every day," Jones said. "Also I know they run their program great and they win. I love winning, and they love dogs and I'm a dog. But of all things, they build character. That's what really got me excited about Arkansas on and off the court."

Jones reports having an offer from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville along with one from the University of Central Arkansas.

"I have offers coming in," he said. "They want to make sure I'm free after this visit, but ... eight to 10 colleges call every day from everywhere."

He plans to arrive in Fayetteville around 9 a.m. today for his visit.

"This was my first official, but I'm taking it visit by visit," he said. "A lot of other schools trying to get me on their campus as soon as possible, though."

Hogs offer DE

A recent scholarship offer from the Razorbacks to Myron Warren has the defensive end looking to visit Fayetteville.

Warren, 6-3, 230, of Many, La., received his offer from the Hogs on Tuesday to go along with 10 other offers from schools such as TCU, SMU, Louisiana Tech, Tulane and Arkansas State University.

"I am very excited to receive an offer from the University of Arkansas," Warren said. "I appreciate the coaches there for seeing how talented I was to give me the offer. I have a pretty high interest level on the Razorbacks."

He plans to make his way to Northwest Arkansas.

"If it can't be this week or next, I will surely find a time to come up there and visit," he said.

Warren's highlight video shows an end with nice speed off the edge and a nasty attitude when making contact with the runner or passer.

"I'm a very quick, tough, physical guy that loves the game and loves to be a team leader," Warren said.

A team captain for the upcoming season, Warren embraces a leadership role.

"Leading a team means a lot to me because you can't win a game without your teammates, and working hard and encouraging your teammates will help win games," Warren said.

Warren said he's communicating with defensive tackles coach John Scott Jr.

Trip to LR

The NCAA basketball recruiting period allowing coaches to hit the road to evaluate prospects started back up at noon Thursday, and Coach Mike Anderson made a stop in Little Rock.

He and associate head coach Melvin Watkins visited Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock to watch senior guard Jahbril Price-Noel, 6-7, 203, and his teammates practice.

Price-Noel, who's also drawing interest from Houston, Middle Tennessee State and others, came to Southwest Christian from Toronto in hopes of drawing interest from major colleges.

He averaged 17 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal a game while shooting last season.

