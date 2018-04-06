Little Rock gallery to open new exhibit during 2nd Friday Art Night

Next week at 2nd Friday Art Night, the Butler Center Galleries will open a new exhibit of work by Howard Simon.

The event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 13 at the Galleries at 401 President Clinton Ave.

Simon, a New York native, lived in Arkansas in the 1930s. He is a renowned illustrator, painter and wood crafter. His illustrations were published in the books of Arkansas author Charlie May Simon, to whom he was married to at one time.

The exhibition will display Simon’s works and give information about his art and life. The collection was organized by Henderson State University senior Katelynn Caple. It will be on display through June 30.

At the opening, entertainment will be provided by solo remix DJ Harlem James.