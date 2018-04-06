Little Rock police name man killed in city's 13th homicide

Little Rock police on Friday named the man killed Thursday night in the city's 13th homicide of 2018.

Officers were called about 8:25 p.m. to the parking lot of Vision's Auto Detail, located at 5301 Mabelvale Pike, according to a news release.

Joshua Backus, 39, of Little Rock was lying in the lot with multiple gunshot wounds and was unresponsive, police said. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the release states.

Police canvassed the area and interviewed individuals who were in the lot at the time of the shooting, according to the department, but no suspects have been named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the release.

Because the lot was a common hangout area and the individuals likely knew each other, department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said, police believe there is not a threat to the public.