Little Rock teacher arrested after dispute with TV reporter back at work, district says

A Little Rock teacher who was arrested after a dispute with a TV news reporter has returned to work, the school district said.

According to a police report, Mitchell McCoy, a reporter at NBC affiliate KARK-TV and Fox affiliate KLRT-TV, had questioned Lance Fritchman, 52, about social media posts that referenced race, among other topics.

The Little Rock School District’s McClellan High School lists Fritchman as a coach on its website.

Around 7 a.m. March 5, officers responded to the lower parking deck at the Victory Building, 1401 W. Capitol Ave., in reference to a terroristic threatening report.

Fritchman told police that he had gone to the building, which houses the TV news stations’ studio, as a result of McCoy’s reporting.

Police said Fritchman left several messages telling McCoy to “come out and let’s handle this man to man.”

Fritchman was later told to not call the reporter and was barred from returning to the Victory Building, the report states.

Officers were called again around noon that day but were not able to locate the suspect, according to authorities.

Pamela Smith, a Little Rock School District spokeswoman, said that Fritchman returned to work Tuesday. She refused to answer questions on whether the district took any action against the teacher, saying it was a "personnel matter." The Arkansas Times first reported on Fritchman's return to the district.

Court records show Fritchman's trial is set for June 12.