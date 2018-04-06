Subscribe Register Login
Friday, April 06, 2018, 5:49 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Little Rock woman charged with arson, insurance fraud in 2016 house fire

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 4:09 p.m.

kittie-louise-payton

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Kittie Louise Payton

A Little Rock woman was arrested Thursday on an arson charge that stemmed from a 2016 house fire, authorities said.

Investigators determined that Kittie Louise Payton, 55, started the Nov. 1, 2016, fire at an unoccupied property she owned in the 3300 block of Pye Road in Little Rock, according to a news release from the Arkansas Insurance Department.

The investigation showed that the blaze was intentionally set by use of an accelerant, the release states. Payton had reportedly entered into a rental agreement with another person for the property and submitted an insurance claim to Allstate for fair rental value.

Authorities arrested Payton on a warrant Thursday morning, a report shows. She is charged with arson, fraudulent insurance act, property theft and criminal attempt, jail records show. She was free on bond as of Friday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Little Rock woman charged with arson, insurance fraud in 2016 house fire

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online