Little Rock woman charged with arson, insurance fraud in 2016 house fire

A Little Rock woman was arrested Thursday on an arson charge that stemmed from a 2016 house fire, authorities said.

Investigators determined that Kittie Louise Payton, 55, started the Nov. 1, 2016, fire at an unoccupied property she owned in the 3300 block of Pye Road in Little Rock, according to a news release from the Arkansas Insurance Department.

The investigation showed that the blaze was intentionally set by use of an accelerant, the release states. Payton had reportedly entered into a rental agreement with another person for the property and submitted an insurance claim to Allstate for fair rental value.

Authorities arrested Payton on a warrant Thursday morning, a report shows. She is charged with arson, fraudulent insurance act, property theft and criminal attempt, jail records show. She was free on bond as of Friday afternoon.