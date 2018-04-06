LSD sales tip leads to Little Rock student's arrest

LSD sales tip leads to student's arrest

An 18-year-old student at Central High School was arrested Thursday after school officials received a tip he was selling "acid," according to a Little Rock police arrest report.

Aaron Semans of 2205 N. Cleveland St., who was arrested at 11:15 a.m. at the school at 1500 Park St., was charged with one count of felony possession of drugs with intent to sell or deliver.

After school officials received the tip, they immediately searched him and found a folded piece of aluminum foil in his wallet containing 31 "squares" of paper believed to be LSD, which is a hallucinogenic drug. The substance later tested positive as LSD, according to the arrest report.

Semans wasn't listed on the online inmate roster Thursday night at the Pulaski County Jail.

North Little Rock store robber had gun under shirt

Police say a robber took cash in an armed holdup Tuesday at a North Little Rock gas station.

The North Little Rock Police Department responded shortly after 8:50 p.m. Tuesday to the Shell convenience store at 4601 North Hills Blvd. in reference to an aggravated robbery.

A cashier told police that a man entered the store and approached the counter with a bag of chips before lifting his shirt and showing the handle of a black handgun.

The robber then demanded that the worker to put "all the money" in a bag, at which point the employee complied and handed over cash, the report states.

Metro on 04/06/2018