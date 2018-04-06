Little Rock teen arrested in fatal shooting; two inmates also served warrants

Police have arrested a teenager on a murder charge in a shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured last month in Arkansas' capital city.

Kingsly Doshier, 17, of Little Rock was taken into custody about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on one count of capital murder as well as two counts of terroristic act, records show.

Doshier was developed as a person of interest and later a suspect in the March 13 killing of 34-year-old Tartinisha Rainey of North Little Rock, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Arrest warrants also have been served for two other suspects in the case on similar charges, department spokesman officer Steve Moore said in a video posted to Facebook.

The two -- 18-year-old Yuhanna Clinkscale of Little Rock and 20-year-old Patrick Johnson of Little Rock -- are already being held the Pulaski County jail on unrelated charges, Moore said.

Clinkscale, who lives at 420 Napa Valley Drive, is being held on charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle, terroristic act, aggravated assault, theft by receiving and failure to appear. He was jailed on March 26 and is being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond, according to the online Pulaski County jail roster.

Johnson, of 2905 S. Monroe St., is charged with terroristic act, aggravated assault, theft by receiving, possession of a firearm by a certain person and probation revocation. Arrested on March 20, he is being held in lieu of a $750,000 bond on the theft-by-receiving charge and $250,000 on the aggravated-assault charge, according to the jail roster.

The warrants for the March 13 shooting were served for Clinkscale and Johnson on Thursday, police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

Authorities said Rainey and 41-year-old James Jackson, also of North Little Rock, were found shot shortly after midnight inside a beige 1997 Nissan Maxima in the area of 26th and Izard streets.

Rainey was unresponsive when officers arrived and later died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Jackson and a third person not hurt in the car told officers that strangers started shooting at their car from a gray vehicle.

Doshier remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Thursday afternoon, and bail had not been set, according to an online inmate roster. He has a court appearance set for Wednesday.

Rainey's killing was the sixth of 12 homicides recorded so far this year in Little Rock.

