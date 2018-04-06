Man found dead along walking trail in central Arkansas, police say

A man was found dead along a central Arkansas walking trail on Thursday, police said.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the Conway Police Department received a call from someone who had found a body in a tree line at the Tucker Creek Walking and Bike Trail.

Officers arrived later to find 26-year-old Nicholas West along the trail near Reedy Road, according to a news release from the Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

West’s body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. No foul play is suspected at this time in his death.

An investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.