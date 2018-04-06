Memphis defeats Arkansas on a tip

The Arkansas All-Stars had five Division I players on its roster Thursday night, but it wasn't enough to take down Memphis.

Maurice Dickson tipped in a shot at the buzzer to lift the Memphis All-Stars to a 104-102 victory during the Mike Conley Jr. All-Star Classic at George Cirks Arena.

Cameron Jones hit six three-pointers and finished with 25 points for Memphis. Marcus Lee had 15 points and Anthony Whitmore added 14 points. Mark Freeman chipped in 13.

Isaiah Joe, one of three University of Arkansas, Fayetteville commitments to play in the game, had 27 points for Arkansas, which trailed 60-58 at halftime but surged to an 89-81 lead with 6:05 remaining. Memphis ran off eight consecutive points in a 1:30 span to tie the game at 89-89, and the lead changed hands seven times over the final stretch before Dickson's basket won it.

"Memphis played well and we played well, but we just so happen to come up a little short," Joe said. "Still, it was fun out there playing with these guys for one last time. I grew up playing with a lot of them, so being able to play on the same team with them again is great."

Joe will get a chance to play with at least two of his teammates from Thursday's game next season when they suit up for the Razorbacks. Ethan Henderson, an Arkansas signee, had 15 points, 7 rebounds and 4 blocks while Desi Sills, another Razorbacks pledge, finished with 12 points.

"We always have fun together," Joe said of Henderson and Sills. "We 'll get a chance to play some more up on the Hill, and that's a blessing."

C.J. White scored 17 points while Grehlon Easter had 15 for Arkansas.

The teams traded buckets for the majority of the game and combined to hit 32 three-pointers. Arkansas led throughout the first half before an 8-0 run from Memphis snapped a 33-33 tie and spurred it to a two-point lead at the half.

Arkansas regained the lead midway through the second half when Joe's three-pointer gave his team a 72-70 advantage at the seven-minute mark. The host team still held an eight-point cushion with just over six minutes left but couldn't hold on.

Memphis finished 41 of 81 from the field and enjoyed a 49-43 rebounding edge. Arkansas was 34 of 76 from the floor.

GIRLS

MEMPHIS ALL-STARS 66, ARKANSAS ALL-STARS 62

A huge second-half deficit was too much for the Arkansas All-Stars to overcome against the Memphis All-Stars on Thursday night in the Mike Conley All- Star Classic.

Sade’ Hudson scored 11 of her teamhigh 15 points in the second half to lead Memphis to a victory at Little Rock Hall’s Cirks Arena.

Jamirah Shutes had 13 points and Brittni Moore added 12 for Memphis, which held a 20-point lead in the first half. Jireh Washington, an Arkansas State University signee, finished with 10 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds while Alabama commit Gabrielle Crawford had 6 points and pulled down 19 rebounds.

Erynn Barnum had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Arkansas, which trailed 32-25 at halftime. Memphis still led 46-30 with less than 12 minutes remaining in the game before Barnum scored 12 of the team’s next 14 points to spark a furious comeback. Arkansas pulled as close a 64-62 after Barnum’s two free throws with 49 seconds left.

Sports on 04/06/2018