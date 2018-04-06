NATIONALS

GM Rizzo extended

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals have agreed to a two-year contract extension with General Manager Mike Rizzo.

The team announced the deal Thursday, hours before its home opener against the New York Mets.

Rizzo had been in the final year of his contract, but now is set to stay with the Nationals through the 2020 season.

His status was a big question mark heading into this season, along with 2015 National League MVP Bryce Harper's chance to become a free agent after 2018.

The Nationals have won four of the past six NL East titles, but have yet to win a playoff series.

MARINERS

Eagle takes to Paxton

MINNEAPOLIS -- The biggest challenge for Seattle left-hander James Paxton at Minnesota's home opener came even before he started pitching on the 38-degree afternoon.

Paxton was standing alone in left field at Target Field, taking a break from his warmup throws for the pregame ceremony Thursday. That's when a bald eagle brought in for a flight over the playing field prior to the national anthem apparently became confused.

Rather than soaring to the mound to reach his summoning handlers, the bird's path went toward Paxton, causing him to jerk his body backward to avoid being grazed. Then the eagle, named Challenger, landed in the grass before circling back to find a perch on Paxton's right shoulder. One of the trainers hustled out to lure the bird safely away.

ATHLETICS

Thompson claimed

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland Athletics have claimed the brother of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson off waivers from the New York Yankees.

The A's plucked outfielder Trayce Thompson on Thursday. Earlier this week, the Yankees claimed him off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Thompson is expected to join the A's in Southern California in the next few days. Oakland begins a three-game series with the Angels on Friday, followed by a two-game series with the Dodgers.

The 27-year-old hit .122 during three stints with the Dodgers before being designated for assignment March 27.

His older brother is an All-Star guard with the Warriors, who play their home games next door to the Oakland Coliseum. Klay Thompson frequently showed up at his brother's games and wore Dodgers hats when appearing at A's games.

Right-hander Paul Blackburn was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room for Thompson.

METS

Tebow homers in first AB

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -- Tim Tebow sure knows how to make an entrance.

Playing his first game in Class AA ball, Tebow hit a three-run home run on the first pitch he saw. The New York Mets minor leaguer connected on a frigid Thursday night at home for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the Eastern League, facing Portland.

Last April, Tebow also homered in his first at-bat with the Class A Columbia Fireflies of the South Atlantic League.

This time, the former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback sent a liner far over the fence down the right-field line as the crowd at NYSEG Stadium stood and cheered the 30-year-old outfielder.

WHITE SOX

Groundskeeper back

CHICAGO -- Imprisoned 23 years for a crime he didn't commit, Nevest Coleman couldn't imagine a day like this.

He was back in his old job as a groundskeeper for the Chicago White Sox, working the home opener against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

"When you sit back when you're locked up, you don't think about [a day like this]," Coleman said. "You just think about what's going on trying to move forward in life, trying to figure out what I'm gonna do when I get out, how I'm gonna support myself. The White Sox gave me the opportunity."

Coleman is getting another shot after he and another Illinois man named Darryl Fulton were exonerated in a 1994 rape and murder. They were convicted in the slaying of a 20-year-old woman after her body was found in the basement of a home on Chicago's South Side where Coleman lived. Both Coleman and Fulton confessed but quickly recanted.

After DNA testing linked the crime to a serial rapist, the two men were released from prison in November. A Cook County judge issued "certificates of innocence" in March, clearing their names. Soon after that, Coleman returned to his old job with the White Sox.

"Nevest was a good friend of mine back then and I was glad to have him back," said Jerry Powe, his supervisor. "I'm real happy for him. Nice day today."

