New broadcast reporter set to join Little Rock TV stations
This article was published today at 3:07 p.m.
A new broadcast reporter has signed on at Little Rock’s NBC and Fox affiliates, according to the stations’ news director.
Susan El Khoury will join the team at KARK-TV and KLRT-TV later this month, News Director Austin Kellerman said.
El Khoury reportedly graduated from Boston College’s communication honors program and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University.
According to an online biography, she previously worked as an anchor and reporter at NBC affiliate WILX-TV in Lansing, Mich.
El Khoury also interned for PBS affiliate WGBH-TV in Boston and for Boston ABC affiliate WCVB-TV’s Chronicle newsmagazine.
