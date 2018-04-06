New broadcast reporter set to join Little Rock TV stations

A new broadcast reporter has signed on at Little Rock’s NBC and Fox affiliates, according to the stations’ news director.

Susan El Khoury will join the team at KARK-TV and KLRT-TV later this month, News Director Austin Kellerman said.

El Khoury reportedly graduated from Boston College’s communication honors program and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University.

According to an online biography, she previously worked as an anchor and reporter at NBC affiliate WILX-TV in Lansing, Mich.

El Khoury also interned for PBS affiliate WGBH-TV in Boston and for Boston ABC affiliate WCVB-TV’s Chronicle newsmagazine.