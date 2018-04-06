Arkansas-based Acxiom to lay off 2% of workforce

Acxiom Corp. said Thursday that it is eliminating about 2 percent of its global workforce, the result of the combination of two company divisions.

Acxiom announced in February that it would combine two divisions into a division called "Acxiom Marketing Solutions," senior public relations manager Sherry Hamilton said via email.

"Decisions that impact jobs are never made lightly," Hamilton wrote. "As they affect friends and colleagues who have made valuable contributions to our clients, our partners and our organization."

Two sources who asked to remain anonymous said some of the jobs eliminated were at Acxiom's Downers Grove, Ill., campus and at company headquarters in Conway.

Company data said about 3,300 people worked at Acxiom during the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2017. Two percent of that total is 66.

Hamilton said the cuts have nothing to do with social media giant Facebook's announcement last week to discontinue the segment of its business that works directly with third-party data firms such as Acxiom.

-- Nathan Owens