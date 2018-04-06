Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Nowitzki out for season

Dirk Nowitzki's 20th season is over a few games early after the Dallas Mavericks star had surgery on his left ankle. The team said Thursday that Nowitzki underwent a procedure to clear out unhealthy tissue, called surgical debridement. It was performed at a Dallas medical clinic. Nowitzki, 39, played his final game of the season at home against Portland on Tuesday. He has said he plans to return for a 21st season for the only NBA team he has ever played for. The 2007 NBA MVP and 2011 Finals MVP when Dallas won its only title, Nowitzki averaged 12 points and 5.7 rebounds in 77 games, a record for a player's 20th season. After games at Detroit and Philadelphia, the lottery-bound Mavericks finish the season at home Tuesday against Phoenix.

Jontay Porter enters draft

Missouri freshman forward Jontay Porter is following brother Michael Jr. into the NBA Draft. Porter said Thursday that he will enter the draft without hiring an agent, allowing him to pull out of the draft and retain eligibility. The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds. Michael Porter Jr. entered the draft March 26 and had hired an agent. The 6-foot-10 forward played two minutes in the team's opener, then had lower back surgery Nov. 21. He returned for the SEC Tournament, scoring 12 points in a loss to Georgia. He had 16 points in 28 minutes in a first-round loss to Florida State in the NCAA Tournament.

Crawford returns to Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have brought back guard Jordan Crawford as the club tries to hang on to one of the final playoff spots in the Western Conference. The Pelicans announced the move Thursday, but terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 6-foot-4 Crawford has played in 21 games for the Pelicans during parts of the past two seasons and has been a productive scorer in those outings, averaging 13.6 points. Crawford played in only two games early this season with New Orleans, averaging 9.0 points before being waived on Oct. 21. Crawford has been in the NBA since 2010, also playing for Atlanta, Washington, Boston and Golden State.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

McGregor in police custody

UFC star Conor McGregor has turned himself into police in the wake of a backstage melee he instigated after a news conference for one of UFC's biggest cards of the year. Video footage appears to show McGregor throwing a hand truck at a bus full of fighters, injuring at least one scheduled to compete Saturday. McGregor was being processed and no charges had been filed as of Thursday night. Video showed McGregor with a group of people causing chaos Thursday as they took an elevator to the loading dock at Barclays Center in New York. He can be seen tossing trash cans and being prevented from throwing a barricade at a bus during his unannounced appearance in New York. At least two fights at Saturday's UFC 223 card have been scrapped as a result of the incident. "The organization deems today's disruption completely unacceptable and is currently working on the consequences that will follow," UFC said in a statement. "Individuals involved in the incident are not welcome at tomorrow's ceremonial weigh-in or Saturday's event at Barclays Center." McGregor hasn't fought for UFC since November 2016 and was stripped this week by UFC President Dana White of the 155-pound championship he had never defended.

FOOTBALL

Meyer gets extension, raise

Ohio State trustees are expected to approve a two-year contract extension for football coach Urban Meyer today. The extension through the 2022 season will give Meyer a $1.2 million annual raise. A committee of the board of trustees rubber-stamped the deal Thursday. The $7.6 million total cash compensation package makes the 53-year-old Meyer the highest paid coach in the Big Ten and third-highest nationally. Meyer is 73-8 in his six years as head coach, including a 47-3 record in the Big Ten with six consecutive divisional championships and two Big Ten championships. The Buckeyes won the national championship under Meyer in 2014.

Giants sign CB Gay

The New York Giants have signed durable cornerback William Gay. The team announced the signing Thursday, less than a week before the start of organized team activities. A Pittsburgh Steelers draft pick in 2007, he played in 176 consecutive regular-season and 15 postseason games through the end of the 2017 season. He spent 10 of those years with Pittsburgh, and the 2012 season with the Arizona Cardinals. Gay is the fifth defensive back signed by the Giants this offseason, joining Michael Thomas, B.W. Webb, Curtis Riley and Teddy Williams. Gay had 19 tackles, an interception, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles last season as a backup with the Steelers. He was released in March.

King gets deal with Denver

Marquette King has signed a three-year, $7 million contract with the Denver Broncos less than a week after his surprising release from the Oakland Raiders. King said he wasn't sure if his oft-flagged on-field antics, which included a bucking' bronco celebration, is what led Jon Gruden to release him but he said, "the Broncos encourage you to be yourself." King also said signing with the Raiders' AFC West rival "was somewhat of a revenge factor, too" so that he can face his former team twice a season.

TENNIS

Kasatkina leads way

Defending champion Daria Kasatkina of Russia, No. 5 Julia Goerges of Germany and seventh-seeded American Madison Keys moved into the Volvo Car Open quarterfinals with straight-set victories Thursday in Charleston, S.C. Kasatkina, the third seed, moved through with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Romania's Irina-Camilia Begu, the 13th seed. Goerges topped 10th-seeded Naomi Osaka of Japan 7-6 (4), 6-3. Keys, the U.S. Open runner-up last September, beat Italy's Camila Giorgi 6-4, 6-3. Keys needed three sets Wednesday night to take her opening match. She was much more focused in defeating Giorgi. Keys' victory sets up an all-U.S. quarterfinal against Bernarda Pera, who ousted Italian veteran Sara Errani 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. Kristyna Pliskova, who entered ranked 77th in the world, knocked off her second consecutiveseeded player in as many days. Pliskova, the twin sister of top-10 player Karolina Pliskova, had beaten Czech Republic countryman and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, the No. 2 seed, on Wednesday night. Kristyna Pliskova topped No. 16 seed Elena Vesnina of Russia 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

Sports on 04/06/2018