Ohio’s lawmakers get gun proposals

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio would get a “red flag” law and other bipartisan gun law changes embraced by Republican Gov. John Kasich under a bill introduced Thursday at the Statehousey.

State Rep. Michael Henne, a Republican, introduced legislation containing six changes Kasich recommended last month to Ohio gun and background-check laws. The second-term governor pitched it as a palatable package to policymakers of both parties.

“These are just sensible changes that should keep people safer,” Henne said.

Kasich’s recommended changes included a so-called red flag law to enable family members, guardians or police to ask judges to temporarily strip gun rights from people who show warning signs of violence through a new gun violence restraining order. Several other states have embraced such laws.

“I’ve vetted this with my friends who are strong gun-rights, 2nd amendment people and they don’t have any problem with these issues,” Henne said. “No one should have any objections to this. This is just sensible stuff.”