Panel discussion planned on design of UALR's Windgate Center

A panel discussion on the design of the Windgate Center at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock is planned for Tuesday.

Architects and academics will talk about the design of the center, which resulted from a $20.3 million gift from the Windgate Charitable Foundation. The building is divided into two distinct architectural forms.

Officials are pursuing the gold level of LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, certification.

A panel is planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the center’s lecture hall. A reception will start at 5:30 p.m.

Panelists include Tom Clifton, dean of the UALR College of Arts, Letters and Sciences; Mia Hall, director of the Penland School of Crafts and a former interim chairman of the UALR Department of Art and Design; Floyd Martin, professor of art history at UALR; Carey Roberson, chairman of the Department of Art and Design; and John Greer, principal architect at WER Architects/Planners.