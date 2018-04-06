Relative shot at him with pellet gun, pepper-sprayed him, North Little Rock man tells police

A North Little Rock man told police that a family member pepper-sprayed him and shot at him with a pellet gun during an argument Thursday morning, a report states.

Officers were called around 10:30 a.m. to a home in the 1000 block of North I Street, where a 29-year-old told them a relative had arrived and "demanded" pellets for the relative's rifle.

When the victim told him he didn't have them, his family member pepper-sprayed the 29-year-old on his left arm and the back of his neck, according to the report.

The assailant then retrieved his pellet rifle and shot at the North Little Rock resident, who ducked, police said. An officer noted that the pellet struck and damaged a shutter high enough off the ground that it appeared the shot would have been about 2 feet above the victim's head.

The 29-year-old reportedly said he had burning pain his left arm and neck but declined medical attention. The report states that the victim’s mother was also home at that time and suffered minor secondary exposure to the pepper spray.

A 28-year-old suspect was named on the report but not listed on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Friday evening.