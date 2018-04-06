Subscribe Register Login
Friday, April 06, 2018, 2:10 p.m.

Little Rock-based Poke Hula opening third eatery in central Arkansas

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 1:20 p.m.

arkansas-democrat-gazetteeric-e-harrison-to-go-bowl-from-poke-hula-white-rice-tuna-salmon-edamame-avocado-dry-seaweed-ponzu-sauce

PHOTO BY ERIC E. HARRISON

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/ERIC E. HARRISON To-go bowl from Poke Hula: White rice, tuna, salmon, edamame, avocado, dry seaweed, ponzu sauce


Little Rock-based Poke Hula is set to open its third eatery in central Arkansas, the restaurant said this week.

The mini-chain’s next outlet will be in Conway at the Halter Building, 1115 W. Oak St., in a space formerly occupied by Fletcher Smith Jewelers.

An opening date for that location hasn't been announced.

Poke Hula currently has one restaurant open in downtown Little Rock at 419 E. 3rd St. Another eatery is planned at 5621 Kavanaugh Blvd. in the city’s Heights neighborhood.

The restaurant describes itself as “a taste of Hawaii without the cost of travel.”

