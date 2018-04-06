Home / Latest News /
Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:28 p.m.
SWEDEN, N.Y. — Authorities say a woman used a "large-bladed kitchen knife" to sever the head of her 7-year-old son in rural western New York.
Police arrested 36-year-old Hanane Mouhib after Abraham Cardenas was found dead Thursday night in a home in the town of Sweden, about 15 miles west of Rochester. She was charged with second-degree murder.
Court papers said Mouhib used the knife to stab the boy in the upper back then cut his neck, severing his head.
Police were responding to a call about a suicidal person with a knife.
Mouhib is being held in the county jail without bail. She had not been assigned a public defender at midday Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.